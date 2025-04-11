Red Sox Give Injury Update For $90 Million Star Amid Trade Speculation, DFA Chatter
The elephant in the room for the Boston Red Sox is likely to linger for several more weeks.
After moving Rafael Devers to designated hitter this season, the Red Sox put Masataka Yoshida in a near-impossible situation. Yoshida was the DH for the majority of last saeson, is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery, and is not considered a strong defender in the outfield.
Though the Red Sox paid Yoshida $90 million over a five-year contract that lasts through 2027, it's been starting to feel as though the end could be on the horizon for a while now. Boston has an overcrowded outfield as it is, and top prospect Roman Anthony is still on his way to the big leagues.
But while the Red Sox will eventually have to make a difficult decision about where Yoshida fits into their future (perhaps not at all), the slow injury recovery process has bought them some time. How much more time? It appears it will be at least several more weeks.
On Thursday, MLB.com's Ian Browne reported on X that the Red Sox were planning to send Yoshida to extended spring training in Florida next week, and after that, will be able to do a more traditional minor-league rehab assignment only when his throwing arm is at full strength.
"Masataka Yoshida will play in extended Spring Training games in Fort Myers beginning the week of April 14," Browne wrote. "He won't start a Minor League rehab assignment until he is throwing at 100 percent. Alex Cora says his throwing right now is inconsistent. Good days, bad days."
Even when he's fully healthy, the Red Sox will likely be hoping some other team will take Yoshida off their hands via trade. Insider Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic also suggested earlier this week that Yoshida could eventually be designated for assignment if they cannot find a trade partner.
The 31-year-old slugger is a good major-league hitter; he's proven that in his two years with the Red Sox. But he faces a tricky road ahead to proving he can be the star he was once paid to become, whether that's in Boston or elsewhere.
More MLB: Red Sox's Lucas Giolito Has 3-Word Response To Upcoming Boston Debut