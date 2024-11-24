Red Sox Given Surprising Odds To Land Yankees’ Juan Soto By MLB Insider
The Boston Red Sox could end up making a franchise-altering move this winter.
Boston had two straight last place finishes in the American League East before landing the No. 3 spot in 2024. The Red Sox took a step forward and finished the year with an 81-81 record. That doesn’t jump off the page, but Boston seemingly is on the doorstep of contention.
The Red Sox will have much of the same roster intact in 2025 – barring any trades – and has some top-tier talent coming up from the minor leagues. Boston has built a team that can sustainably win for years to come if it can add a few pieces this winter.
Because of this, they have been pursuing New York Yankees superstar Juan Soto. It seemed like a pipe dream from the beginning, but things have started to change. Initially, it didn’t seem like there was any chance he was going to sign with Boston.
It still seems unlikely, but it seems like more of an option now. WEEI’s Rob Bradford even said that he thinks there’s a 20 percent chance he signs with the Red Sox.
“I’ve got to imagine that was one of the drums they were banging on pretty hard when they met with Juan Soto,” Bradford said about the farm system. “Look at what we are. Look at where our rankings so on and so forth. I still put it at 20 percent but still the fact is we’re talking about it and we can get jacked up about it is a refreshing change.”
A move still seems unlikely, but with each passing day it does seem more possible. Boston seems to really love Soto and has said all of the right things so far, Maybe the Red Sox could shock the world after all. A 20 percent chance still indicates that it’s possible.
