Red Sox Had 'Genuine Interest' In $260 Million Blockbuster Trade
The Boston Red Sox certainly made all of the right moves throughout the offseason.
After a few down years, the Red Sox absolutely proved this offseason that they are ready and willing to make major changes. Boston pulled off a blockbuster trade for Garrett Crochet and also was busy in free agency landing All-Stars Walker Buehler, Aroldis Chapman, and Alex Bregman.
Boston clearly did everything possible to get the organization back to the playoffs in 2025. The Red Sox struck gold with Bregman, but it sounds like the club was interested in another move if the former Houston Astros didn't join Boston.
The Red Sox were tied to St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Nolan Arenado all offseason and The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that Boston did show "genuine interest" in him.
"(John Mozeliak) kept in contact with chief baseball officer Craig Breslow throughout the next several weeks. The Red Sox had genuine interest in Arenado, but were prepared to wait out Bregman and communicated that to Mozeliak. As spring training neared, Boston’s confidence in landing Bregman began to wane. Conversations with the Cardinals began to pick up more frequently.
"Again, the Cardinals believed they had found a legitimate suitor. But in this situation, Mozeliak had even less control than before. It helped that Chaim Bloom — the former top executive for the Red Sox and Mozeliak’s eventual successor — was available for insight on potential return packages. Still, until Bregman made a decision, Arenado and the Cardinals remained in limbo."
Landing Bregman was a great move. Arenado would've been nice, but there would've been a lot of defensive question marks afterward. Arenado would've been cheaper, though. He signed a $260 million deal but has three years left at a lower rate than what Bregman got from Boston. There were a lot of rumors linking Boston to Arenado and it seems like it wasn't just chatter.
More MLB: Red Sox’s Trevor Story Gives Honest Assessment Of Garrett Crochet