Red Sox’s Trevor Story Gives Honest Assessment Of Garrett Crochet
The Boston Red Sox went out and landed one of the best young pitchers in baseball early in the offseason.
Boston sent four prospects to the Chicago White Sox for young All-Star Garret Crochet and he now is arguably the most exciting pitching pickup for the Red Sox since acquiring Chris Sale from Chicago.
Crochet is just 25 years old and had a 3.58 ERA in 2024 in his first full-time season as a starting pitcher. Now, he hopefully will bring that firepower over to the top of Boston’s rotation.
The Red Sox are fortunate to have him and it seems like everyone has loved what they’ve seen from him so far in Spring Training.
Shortstop Trevor Story gave an assessment of Crochet while speaking to NESN's Tom Caron and Lou Merloni and had nothing but good things to say.
“(Garrett Crochet) brings a certain presence about him on the mound...his pitches are angry," Story said.
If the Red Sox are going to get back to the postseason this year, Crochet likely will be a huge reason why. Hopefully, the two sides can come together on an extension before Opening Day, as well. The Red Sox acquired Crochet from the White Sox and he's under contract for the 2025 season and team control for the 2026 campaign. There has been a lot of chatter about a possible extension, but nothing has gotten done at this point. If he can shine with Boston, it would be surprising to see the club let him walk.
