Red Sox Have 'Strong Mutual Interest' In Blockbuster Extension With Ace
The Boston Red Sox entered the offseason knowing it needed to add more starting pitching and specifically needed a lefty.
Boston didn't wait around and went out and got arguably the best option of the offseason to fill the role. The Red Sox acquired 25-year-old All-Star Garrett Crochet from the Chicago White Sox in the team's biggest move of the offseason so far.
There's an argument to be made that Blake Snell or Max Fried would've been better left-handed options, but they also were significantly more expensive. Fried is 31 years old and signed an eight-year, $218 million deal. Snell is 32 years old and signed a five-year, $182 million deal. Both were expensive and will go until the hurler's late 30s.
Landing Crochet arguably is much better. He's under team control for two seasons, but he could end up sticking around longer. There has been chatter about a possible contract extension with Crochet. A deal hasn't been signed yet, but MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo reported that there is "strong mutual interest."
"Garrett Crochet is the obvious top extension candidate on the roster and there’s believed to be strong mutual interest in hammering something out soon," Cotillo said. "If that happens, the average annual value/CBT on him will be much more ($20 million per year? $25 million per year?) than it is now ($3.8 million)."
Crochet hasn't even reached his peak yet and he already looks like an ace. Boston would be wise to hammer out a deal.
