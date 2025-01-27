Red Sox Loosely Linked To $85 Million Slugger: 'Would Be Perfect'
With just a few weeks to go until Spring Training, everyone knows what the Boston Red Sox's biggest need is right now.
Boston needs to balance its lineup and add some right-handed pop into the mix. Clearly, that is easier said than done because Boston still hasn't gotten a move done despite the plethora of rumors that have popped up.
The Red Sox have the money and prospects to get pretty much any deal the team would like to get done in free agency or the trade market, but things just haven't worked out offensively yet. Boston has added some great pitching, but the offense hasn't gotten a boost yet.
MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo took a look at the current roster and made suggestions for who the team could add. One player he mentioned was Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki, although he noted that it doesn't seem like he is available.
"The profile of someone like Cubs slugger Seiya Suzuki, who is making $38 million over the next two years (and accounts for a $17 million CBT hit) would be perfect and would fit the team as a DH/outfield depth option much better than the left-handed hitting Masataka Yoshida," Cotillo said. "But the Cubs don’t seem inclined to move him even if a team like the Red Sox took on his entire salary (and make no mistake, Boston is able to)."
Suzuki is coming off a season in which he slashed .283/.366/.482 with 21 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 16 stolen bases in 132 games played. Suzuki has two years left on the five-year, $85 million deal he signed with Chicago. He certainly could help. But, likely isn't available. What will Boston do, if anything?
