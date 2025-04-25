Red Sox Have 2 Big Questions Thanks To Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer
The Boston Red Sox have two of the most exciting prospects in baseball right now in Marcelo Mayer and Roman Anthony.
Both are red-hot right now for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and will end up making their way to Boston at some point barring injuries. There will come a day in which both of these guys impact the big league roster, but could that lead other changes?
The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal talked about the star-studded duo and how Boston could end up having to make difficult choices about the roster and specifically mentioned Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida on "Foul Territory."
"Let's start by saying there's never a problem when you have too many good players," Rosenthal said. "And that could be where the Red Sox are headed with Roman Anthony coming, or eventually Marcelo Mayer as well. But it seems to me, as far as the Casas-Yoshida question is concerned, at some point there is going to need to be a decision, and one of those guys is probably not going to be on the roster...
"These are issues that might resolve on their own, might require the team to resolve them in some fashion. But yeah, they have a question with all of these guys. There's too many of them to fit on one roster. It's a good thing, but ultimately, it's going to lead to some move one way or the other."
Boston is off to a solid start this season and it could get even better this season when Mayer and Anthony eventually make the jump to the majors.
