Alex Bregman Makes Opinion On Current State Of Red Sox Clear
The Boston Red Sox currently are in second place in the American League just behind the New York Yankees.
New York currently is in first place with a 15-10 record and the Red Sox aren't far behind with a 14-13 record. Boston has dropped two straight games, including Thursday afternoon's tilt against the Seattle Mariners, but is still one of just six teams in the American League with at least 14 wins. Only two teams in the American League have 15 wins right now.
There are a lot of positives about this team right now despite losing against the Mariners. If you were to scroll social media, you would see a lot of doom-and-gloom after pretty much every loss. While this is the case, Red Sox star Alex Bregman clearly isn't worried, as shared in a clip by NESN.
"I feel really good," Bregman said. "I feel like we are a young team, but we have some guys that have been there for a while and done it for a while. I feel like we're only going to improve as as the season goes on. I think we have a long way to go, obviously. But, I think we're in a good spot. We gotta get better in all three phases. We know that, and we will."
Bregman specifically has been phenomenal to kick off the 2025 season. He has appeared in 26 games so far this season and is slashing .320/.393/.563 with five homers, 21 RBIs, one stolen base, 17 runs scored, and a league-leading 10 doubles. He already has racked up 1.6 wins above replacement.
