Red Sox Have 2 Offensive Stars Who Could Be Moved, Per MLB GM
June is here and this is the time of the year in which trade speculation and rumors start to get turned up to another level.
The 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass on July 31st. Boston unsurprisingly has been the subjected of plenty of buzz. The reason for this is because it's tough to judge Boston. Injuries have ravaged the Red Sox so far this season. Boston is 29-33 on the season so far. This definitely wasn't the expectation heading into the 2025 season.
Boston was aggressive this past offseason adding guys like Walker Buehler, Garrett Crochet, Alex Bregman, and Aroldis Chapman among other moves. The Red Sox's season hasn't started off as planned, but is that enough to sell this summer? Will they find a way to turn things around? Boston has June and July to figure things out.
ESPN's Jeff Passan shared a column talking about deadline plans for each team on Tuesday one interesting nugget he shared was that a general manager suggested that Boston could "entertain the idea" of moving either Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu if things don't turn around.
"The question is whether Boston considers going bigger," Passan said. "With the paucity of impact players available, one GM suggested the Red Sox could entertain the idea of moving Jarren Duran or Wilyer Abreu. They have ample outfield depth to do it -- especially with Roman Anthony ready for the big leagues -- and although dealing at the deadline limits teams compared to the winter, the July market craves high-end talent, and Boston has it."
Abreu was in trade rumors all offseason and Duran's name has been thrown around the last few days specifically with the San Diego Padres. Winning solves all issues. If Boston can get back on track, hopefully all of the buzz will be about guys to add instead of subtract.
