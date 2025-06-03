Red Sox Give Brief Update On Alex Bregman's Quad Injury
The Boston Red Sox have navigated some tough injuries this season, but Alex Bregman's recent quad injury was a back-breaker.
Bregman suffered a strained right quad on May 23rd against the Baltimore Orioles. After the game he said that initially he was feeling optimisitc and that it didn't feel as bad as his 2021 quad injury was. Unfortunately, things changed. Bregman arrived at the ballpark the next day and said the injury didn't respond as hoped.
He went in for an MRI and was placed on the Injured List shortly afterward. Marcelo Mayer was promoted from the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox in response.
A concrete timeline to return hasn't been given as of writing. When Bregman went down in 2021, he was out for roughly two months. It's unclear if he'll need that much time this time around, but manager Alex Cora gave a brief update about him on Monday and shared that it was a "good week" for him, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"Red Sox's Alex Cora on Alex Bregman: 'Getting treatment, feeling better. Good to see him around. Obviously helping everybody. But in good spirits. So it was a good week for him,'' Smith shared.
This is the first update the team has given since shortly after Bregman went down with the injury. The Red Sox certainly need him back. Right now, Boston has a 29-33 record after losing against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday.
