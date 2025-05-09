Red Sox Have Easy Answer After Rafael Devers First Base Drama
The Boston Red Sox have a hole at first base and it’s pretty clear that it isn’t going to be filled by Rafael Devers, at least in the near future.
Devers spoke to the media on Thursday and made it clear that he was asked about the position but didn’t sound open to a short-term move. That’s not too shocking, though. He already has made a massive change since February. Moving to first base would be more difficult than the transition to designated hitter.
So, what now?
The answer seems pretty clear for the short term. The Red Sox acquired Vaughn Grissom ahead of the 2024 season and he’s in the minors and has gotten some work at first base.
ESPN’s Buster Olney talked about the possibilities for first base and had Grissom as one of the options.
"No. 7. Vaughn Grissom," Olney said. "The infielder acquired in the trade of Chris Sale to the Atlanta Braves, Grissom was hurt much of last year, batting .191 in 31 games for the Red Sox. In Triple-A this season, he's hitting a respectable .260/.343/.398. But two evaluators with other teams believe that there wouldn't be much of a difference between the Gonzalez/Toro platoon and what Grissom could provide offensively. 'They'd probably just go with the guys who are in the big leagues already,' one staffer said."
There aren't many guys available in free agency who could help, outside of maybe Anthony Rizzo. If the Red Sox want to add another first baseman, it seems like the most likely fits would be Rizzo or someone on the trade market. It would be easier to give Grissom a shot.
