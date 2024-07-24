Red Sox Have 'Reached Out' To NL Club Regarding Reunion With Frontline Starter
The Boston Red Sox recently fell out of the third American League Wild Card spot and could use some help more than ever after a 1-4 start to the unofficial second half of the season.
One of those losses came at the hands of a former Red Sox player, who rebuilt his injury-riddled career in Boston a year ago before departing for the Los Angeles Dodgers over the winter. Surprisingly, the southpaw has become available and Boston reportedly will be involved in the bidding war.
"According to multiple major league sources, the Sox have already reached out to the Dodgers to express interest in (James) Paxton, and with good reason," The Boston Globe's Alex Speier wrote Tuesday. "After all, the Sox aren’t the only team that struggles against lefties."
Paxton was shockingly designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Monday as Los Angeles expects to regain a slew of notable starters in the coming weeks.
The 35-year-old is 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA, 64-to-48 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .246 batting average against and a 1.46 WHIP in 89 1/3 innings across 18 games this season.
Speier noted that Paxton will garner "a relatively robust market." The Dodgers will have a few days to trade the left-hander before he is subject to outright waivers -- essentially creating a mini-trade deadline for Paxton ahead of the actual deadline.
The Red Sox could use Paxton more than ever, as the bullpen is both taxed and a few men down. Having reliable starting pitching each night until Chris Martin and Justin Slaten return will be pivotal and Paxton could be a solution.
Paxton would not cost too much from a prospect capital standpoint, even with the bidding war, and is only owed a prorated amount of his $4 million base salary the rest of the way -- which will be under $2 million.
Should the veteran re-join the organization for a playoff push, Boston could gain a solid addition before the deadline activity truly begins. The Red Sox could then further bolster the roster with another quality arm to give manager Alex Cora much-improved depth.
Boston could also use an impact right-handed bat and some bullpen help with the July 30 trade deadline looming.
