Red Sox 'Have Remained Engaged' On 2-Time All-Star Alex Bregman, But There's A Catch
The Boston Red Sox and Alex Bregman have seemed like a natural fit all winter. But as the spring approaches, a deal seems far from imminent.
This week, the race has picked back up for Bregman's services. His old team, the Houston Astros, appears to have rejoined the fray, while the Chicago Cubs, Detroit Tigers, and Toronto Blue Jays lurk as threats as well.
Though Bregman represents the right-handed bat the Red Sox have been chasing all winter, he's entering his age-31 season and would have to move positions to play for Boston. And that seems to be giving the team pause when it comes to shelling out a long-term contract.
According to Alex Speier of the Boston Globe, the Red Sox have been unwilling to offer more than four years to Bregman as of "earlier this week." That puts them in an unfavorable spot in the negotiations, considering that at least three other teams have been willing to offer five or more years.
"The Sox have remained engaged on Bregman, but multiple sources said as of earlier this week, the team's interest had been in a deal of no more than four years," Speier wrote.
"For now, it appears unlikely Bregman would accept a contract of that length given a report by Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 in Houston that Bregman has received five-year offers from 'at least three' teams this offseason. Alexander also reported that both Bregman and the Astros (with whom he's spent his entire career) are now 'keeping the door open' to a reunion."
Bregman, the two-time All-Star third baseman, owns a career .848 OPS, including a ridiculous 1.245 mark at Fenway Park. He hasn't quite been his normal self the past two years, though, posting OPS's of .804 and .768.
If there's one thing the Red Sox front office has become known for, both under Chaim Bloom and Craig Breslow, it's caring about the age of the players they've signed. Bloom gave Rafael Devers the largest contract in franchise history at age 26, while Breslow traded the farm for Garrett Crochet at age 25.
Nothing can be ruled out, of course, but at this point, it seems as though the Red Sox are content to be outbid for Bregman unless he's willing to meet them on their terms.
