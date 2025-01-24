Red Sox Predicted To Sign These 2 Underwhelming Free Agents By MLB Insider
The Boston Red Sox's offseason got off to a hot start, but the optimism around Red Sox Nation is beginning to fade.
So far, the biggest move the Red Sox have made in the month of January has been trading for San Francisco Giants Triple-A catcher Blake Sabol. Meanwhile, the search for the fabled right-handed power bat that has escaped the Red Sox thus far this winter continues.
The biggest names attached to the Red Sox, at least conversationally, all winter have been third basemen Nolan Arenado and Alex Bregman. Whether it's trading for the former or signing the latter to a multi-year deal, both would invigorate the fan base, having been impact players in years past.
Recently, optimism that either star will land in Boston has begun to fade. In fact, there's a new name Red Sox fans are learning to settle for as a free-agent target: former Arizona Diamondbacks platoon outfielder Randal Grichuk.
On the most recent episode of the Fenway Rundown podcast, host and MassLive insider Chris Cotillo predicted that the Red Sox would make two more signings this winter: Grichuk, and either David Robertson or Tommy Kahnle to round out the Boston bullpen.
"I'm going to make a prediction here, and it's not going to be one Red Sox fans are going to love," Cotillo said. "I'm going to predict no on Arenado and no on Bregman, and that it ends up being Grichuk and either Robertson or Kahnle."
Grichuk, 33, had a fantastic season with the Diamondbacks, but he was used mainly against left-handed pitchers, much like Rob Refnsyder with the Red Sox. He put up a .914 OPS against lefties, though, so when a southpaw takes the mound, he and Refsnyder could do damage together.
Meanwhile, Robertson had a 3.00 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 72 innings with the Texas Rangers, and Kahnle had a 2.11 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings with the New York Yankees. Based on durability, Robertson is the safer bet, even entering his age-40 season.
These wouldn't be signings that would get the fan base jazzed up, as Cotillo freely admits. But they might be the most realistic additions Red Sox fans can afford to set their sights on as the winter quickly starts to lead into Spring Training.
