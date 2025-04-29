Red Sox Have Two Questions Lingering Over Next Few Days
The Boston Red Sox will return to the field on Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays after a day off on Monday.
Boston will take on the Blue Jays on the road and begin a three-game series with Garrett Crochet on the mound on Tuesday night. One thing that will be extremely interesting to watch out for this week is that Lucas Giolito currently is scheduled to make his team debut on Wednesday night. He signed with Boston as a free agent before the 2024 season but missed the entire season.
He suffered another injury in Spring Training which delayed his start to the season. But, he will finally take the mound donning a Red Sox jersey for a regular season game on Wednesday.
That is going to lead to a question for the Red Sox. Sean Newcomb has been a guy who has gotten a shot with the big league club thanks to the team's injuries. He made five starts with Boston before recently moving to the bullpen. His role with the team has been talked about a lot as Giolito has progressed in his recovery.
Newcomb and Giolito obviously are both on the team's 40-man roster but Giolito isn't on the 26-man active roster right now. It's going to be interesting to see what sort of decision the Red Sox make to get Giolito on the roster and Newcomb is someone to watch out for, but that isn't a guarantee that he will be the player on the chopping block.
The other big question lingering for the Red Sox involves the catcher position. Right now, Carlos Narváez and Blake Sabol are with the club but former All-Star Yasmani Grandal currently is in the minors for Boston. He has an opt-out in his contract for May 1st. Connor Wong has made progress in his recovery but it's unclear when he will be back.
Over the next few days we will see the return of Giolito, but there are questions about Newcomb and Grandal.
