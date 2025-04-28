Red Sox Just Days Away From Roster Decision Involving All-Star
The Boston Red Sox are just a few days away from a decision that could have an impact at the big league level.
Boston signed former All-Star catcher Yasmani Grandal to a minor league deal shortly after Connor Wong went down with an injury. He has been dealing with a fracture around his pinky on his catching hand. He suffered the injury after being hit with a bat on April 7th against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Grandal has appeared in six games so far this season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and is slashing .300/.440/.600 with one homer and five RBIs. One thing that is important to note about his contract is that he has a May 1st opt-out in his deal. We are just a few days away from that date. Grandal will have the option to opt out in just three days.
Since Wong went down, Carlos Narváez and Blake Sabol have carried the load. Wong has been working his way back, but it's currently unclear when he will be back. Will the Red Sox take a chance on the former All-Star or roll with the current tandem of Narváez and Sabol until Wong is ready to return? At this point it's unclear, but we won't have to wait much longer to find out. The answer likely will come on May 1st when Grandal has a chance to opt out. No matter what, some sort of change doesn't seem far away whether that means Wong is back or Grandal comes up.
More MLB: Red Sox Key Addition 'Not Close' To Returning To Boston