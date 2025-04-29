Red Sox's Roman Anthony Gets Pretty Shocking Prediction
Boston Red Sox outfield prospect Roman Anthony has more buzz around him than any other prospect in recent memory for the team.
Anthony has been great so far this season for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox slashing .313/.451/.588 with five homers, 14 RBIs, two stolen bases, five doubles, and one triple in 23 games played. These are phenomenal numbers in itself. But, what makes them even more impressive is the fact that he's just 20 years old.
Barring an injury, he will make his big league debut at some point this season either at 20 years old or after he turns 21 years old in mid-May. There's a lot of excitement about this kid and he's already proven what he can do in the minors.
It's tough to project how a guy will transition from the minors to the big leagues, but there's a lot of buzz for Anthony. Longtime MLB executive and scout J.P. Ricciardi recently joined NESN's “310 to Left” podcast and said he thinks that Anthony is going to be a multiple-time All-Star and maybe even could go down as one of the best players in team history.
"Roman Anthony is going to be a star,” Ricciardi said. "I think you’ve got a multiple-(time) All-Star, and I think you’ve got a player that’s going to go down as one of the best Red Sox ever. I know it’s high praise, but you know what? When you see them, you see them."
Now that's a pretty shocking prediction before his MLB debut.
More MLB: Red Sox All-Star Revealed Surprising Free Agency Snub