Red Sox Haven't Ruled Out Top Prospect With 100 MPH Fastball
The Boston Red Sox have been looking for pitching all over the place in the second half of the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
That's because injuries have decimated the team's depth. For the starting rotation, the club is missing Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Hunter Dobbins, Dustin May, and Richard Fitts right now. Also, free agent addition Patrick Sandoval hasn't been able to go this season. It was known he would miss time this year, but he hasn't been able to go at all in 2025.
In the bullpen, Jordan Hicks, Brennan Bernardino, Luis Guerrero, and Liam Hendriks are all on the Injured List as well. It hasn't been the Red Sox's year, pitching-injury-wise.
Because of that, we have seen the likes propsects like Payton Tolle and Connelly Early make the jump to the big leagues. Kyle Harrison is another guy who is an option for the team after coming over in the Rafael Devers trade.
It sounds like there's at least a chance another top prospect could be an option down the stretch as well. Tolle is Boston's No. 2 prospect and Early is the team's No. 6 prospect. The Boston Globe's Tim Healey shared that No. 9 prospect Luis Perales hasn't been ruled out for the 2025 season, but he's a long shot.
Will the Red Sox make another promotion?
"Right-hander Luis Perales, one of the Red Sox’ top pitching prospects, moved up Tuesday to Triple A Worcester, the last minor league affiliate still playing. He is scheduled to pitch twice this week, Wednesday and probably Saturday," Healey said. "'I honestly didn’t know I was going to be coming here,' Perales, 22, said through an interpreter of reaching Triple A for the first time. 'I was just getting myself ready to pitch. I’m kind of surprised to be here, but I’m happy I’m here...'
"Might Perales be an option for the Red Sox in the majors this year? That would be “a stretch,” in the words of one team official, but the Sox have not ruled it out entirely. Perales for now is scheduled to pitch in the Arizona Fall League next month."
Perales is just 22 years old and has made just one overall appearance this season. He pitched one inning on Sept. 13th for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs. Perales has one of the best fastballs in the Red Sox's farm system reaching 100 miles per hour. Could he be another late-season addition?
