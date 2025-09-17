It’s Time: Red Sox Should Promote Kristian Campbell
The Boston Red Sox’s offense has been sputtering and that continued on Tuesday.
Boston mustered up just one run against the Athletics and ended up losing the series-opener, 2-1. The Red Sox have been struggling recently since Roman Anthony got hurt and now need a spark. There’s where Kristian Campbell comes into play. A lot can be said about Tuesday's game itself, but Boston is running out of time and with the Wild Card standings getting even tighter, it's time to try something to give this lineup a spark.
Should the Boston Red Sox promote Kristian Campbell?
Campbell struggled at times in Boston, sure. But, there also was a time in which he was red-hot at the beginning of the season. The Red Sox need something. In Campbell's first 28 games of his big league career, he slashed .313/.420/.515 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, and 18 RBIs. The next 39 were a drag. He slashed .154/.236/.215 with two home runs and nine RBIs.
It's important to note the struggles because that is what got him sent down to Triple-A in June. He's been solid down in Worcester. He's played 70 games and is slashing .270/.382/.417 with eight home runs and 36 RBIs in 70 games.
At the very least, Boston knows what he can do already when he is hot. A move like this would be a gamble, for sure. But, the Red Sox already have seen what they have on the roster. Nobody -- including David Hamilton, Nate Eaton, or Nick Sogard -- have the upside that Campbell does right now. That's not a shot at any of them, but there's a reason why the Red Sox started Campbell out in the big leagues out of Spring Training and inked him to a long-term deal. They have high hopes for this kid. He's done well enough down in the minors to warrant a second look. There is added pressure with the playoff push right now, but Campbell arguably would give the team a batter chance to compete right now.
