Red Sox Have Means To Pull Off Cy Young Blockbuster Trade
The Boston Red Sox should be in the market for some more pitching with the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
Boston has the means to get some sort of big deal done this summer if it sees fit. The Red Sox still have one of the top farm systems in baseball despite trading some guys away last offseason for Garrett Crochet.
Now, the Red Sox also boast one of the top American League Cy Young threats in Crochet and it wouldn't hurt to pair him with another workhorse. One guy who was floated as a fit is Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara by the Boston Herald's Mac Cerullo.
"Sandy Alcántara, Marlins, RHP," Cerullo said. "In terms of starting pitching, there is nobody more accomplished available than Sandy Alcantara, the 2022 National League Cy Young Award winner. There’s also nobody more confounding. Alcantara has been a mess since returning from Tommy John surgery. The right-hander has posted a 6.69 ERA through his first 15 starts entering Saturday afternoon’s outing, and according to Statcast he currently grades in the bottom third of all MLB pitchers in just about every category.
"Normally that’s not someone a contender would have any interest in, but given his track record it’s not crazy to imagine a club could talk themselves into his talent. After all, Walker Buehler had a terrible season last year coming off a similar injury and hasn’t been good this year in Boston, but he was still able to tap into his abilities at the perfect time in October and help the Dodgers win their second World Series title this decade. Perhaps Alcántara could do the same?"
Should the Red Sox give the Marlins a call?
