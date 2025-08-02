Red Sox Hint All-Star Could Miss Rest Of 2025 Season
The Boston Red Sox have been missing All-Star starter Tanner Houck since May 12th and it sounds like there’s a real chance that he could miss the rest of the season.
Houck has been dealing with a right flexor pronator strain and suffered a setback. There isn’t a timeline for his return and manager Alex Cora didn’t sound optimistic that he could return when speaking about him and rookie Marcelo Mayer on Friday, as shared by MassLive.com's Christopher Smith.
"I think Marcelo is still trying to get as much information as possible," Cora said. "We'll have a second opinion and then determine kind of what the right course is here. So we're still collecting information on that front...
"They're still discussing a few things. I think there's one more doctor Zoom tomorrow and then they're going to make a decision. We're waiting until tomorrow...
"Asked if holds out any hope Mayer or Houck will contribute again this season, Cora added, 'I think Marcelo, probably. With Tanner it's becoming harder and harder.'"
That's certainly not the update you likely were hoping for when it comes to Houck. On the bright side, it sounds like there's optimism when it comes to Mayer. But, the Red Sox's rotation has been missing Houck and it sounds like there's a very good chance that's going to continue through the rest of the campaign. The Red Sox went out and acquired Dustin May to help nullify the loss, but it's still a tough scenario for the young All-Star, nonetheless.