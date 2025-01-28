Red Sox Hinted As One Of 4 Teams Still In All-Star Sweepstakes
Will we see any movement across Major League Baseball this week?
We are just over two weeks away from pitchers and catchers starting to report to Spring Training. The 2025 season really isn't very far away at this point and yet top-tier free agents are looking for new homes like Alex Bregman, Pete Alonso, Jack Flaherty, Nick Pivetta, Max Scherzer, Kenley Jansen, and Carlos Estévez.
It's been a weird offseason mixed with massive spending at times -- like the New York Mets landing Juan Soto -- and absolute silence at others.
Soon enough some of these guys will find new homes and we should start to hear some chatter if people want to get deals done before Spring Training.
Bregman continues to be the most talked about free agent and continues to be floated as a fit for the Boston Red Sox, although things don't seem as likely as they once did. The New York Post's Jon Heyman weighed in on the sweepstakes on Monday and had the Red Sox listed as one of the four teams involved in the sweepstakes.
"Astros are trying to bring back Alex Bregman," Heyman said. "They’re still willing to do (at least) $156M, six yrs, but one reason he declined that earlier is it’s a cut from $28.5M salary. There’s said another team offering six w/1st year opt-out ($ unknown). Among others in: Cubs, (Red Sox), Tigers."
This doesn't mean Boston is going to get Bregman. At this point, a move seems unlikely. The Red Sox were tied to him for weeks with just the Toronto Blue Jays and Tigers involved. Now, the Astros are back in the mix and the Cubs are too. The Red Sox could get him until he signs the dotted line elsewhere, but it seems more difficult now.
