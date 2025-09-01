Red Sox History Was Made Thanks To Speedy OF Jarren Duran

Red Sox record in August over the years:



17-11 in 2025.

13-15 in 2024.

13-15 in 2023.

12-16 in 2022.

12-16 in 2021.

9-18 in 2020.

14-13 in 2019.

18-9 in 2018.



First time being above .500 in the month of August since 2019. pic.twitter.com/ArsnByawkW