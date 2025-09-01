Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox History Was Made Thanks To Speedy OF Jarren Duran

The Red Sox got some history from Jarren Duran on Sunday...

Patrick McAvoy

Aug 31, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a two run inside the park home run during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
Aug 31, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) hits a two run inside the park home run during the fifth inning against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston Red Sox continue to trend in the right direction with just a few weeks left to go in the regular season.

Over the last few years, one trend for Boston was struggles throughout the month of August. That wasn't the case this year. Boston shined throughout the month and finished it with a 17-11 record, thanks to a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at home on Sunday.

It was a big day for the Red Sox. In the fifth inning, the Red Sox and Pirates were tied at one run apiece. After losing the first two games of the series, the Red Sox easily could've stumbled over the rest of the game. But, speedy outfielder Jarren Duran stepped up to the plate with two runners on and delivered. Duran didn't get a base hit or anything of that nature. He collected the first inside-the-park home run of his career to give Boston a 4-1 lead.

The Red Sox have a superstar on their hands

Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran
Aug 31, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs for home plate after hitting a two run inside the park home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fifth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

After the game, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared on social media that Duran recorded the fastest home-to-home time by a member of the organization in the Statcast era.

"From the Red Sox: Duran went home to home in 14.71 seconds, the fastest time from home to home this year in MLB and the fastest by a Red Sox player in the Statcast era," Smith said. "Since the start of 2024, only two other players had a faster home to home time (Pete Crow Armstrong at 14.08 seconds and Corbin Carroll at 14.32 seconds)."

Now, that's pretty insane. Duran hasn't had the season he had last year, but it's tough to follow and 8.7 WAR year. But, he has still shined. Right now, he's slashing .260/.337/.451 with 14 home runs, 76 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 35 doubles, 12 triples, and 75 runs scored in 134 games played. He's at 3.9 wins above replacement right now. Duran is dynamic. He's an extra-base hit machine and when he's rolling, he drives this offense.

There were rumors about a possible trade this summer. Luckily, the Red Sox went in a different direction.

More MLB: Lucas Giolito Opens Up On Red Sox Fans, Fenway Park Experience

Published
Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

Home/Boston Red Sox News