Red Sox History Was Made Thanks To Speedy OF Jarren Duran
The Boston Red Sox continue to trend in the right direction with just a few weeks left to go in the regular season.
Over the last few years, one trend for Boston was struggles throughout the month of August. That wasn't the case this year. Boston shined throughout the month and finished it with a 17-11 record, thanks to a 5-2 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates at home on Sunday.
It was a big day for the Red Sox. In the fifth inning, the Red Sox and Pirates were tied at one run apiece. After losing the first two games of the series, the Red Sox easily could've stumbled over the rest of the game. But, speedy outfielder Jarren Duran stepped up to the plate with two runners on and delivered. Duran didn't get a base hit or anything of that nature. He collected the first inside-the-park home run of his career to give Boston a 4-1 lead.
The Red Sox have a superstar on their hands
After the game, MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared on social media that Duran recorded the fastest home-to-home time by a member of the organization in the Statcast era.
"From the Red Sox: Duran went home to home in 14.71 seconds, the fastest time from home to home this year in MLB and the fastest by a Red Sox player in the Statcast era," Smith said. "Since the start of 2024, only two other players had a faster home to home time (Pete Crow Armstrong at 14.08 seconds and Corbin Carroll at 14.32 seconds)."
Now, that's pretty insane. Duran hasn't had the season he had last year, but it's tough to follow and 8.7 WAR year. But, he has still shined. Right now, he's slashing .260/.337/.451 with 14 home runs, 76 RBIs, 22 stolen bases, 35 doubles, 12 triples, and 75 runs scored in 134 games played. He's at 3.9 wins above replacement right now. Duran is dynamic. He's an extra-base hit machine and when he's rolling, he drives this offense.
There were rumors about a possible trade this summer. Luckily, the Red Sox went in a different direction.
