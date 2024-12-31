Red Sox 'Hopeful' For Meeting With Ace To Follow Walker Buehler Deal
The Boston Red Sox's starting rotation already looks much different than it did in 2024.
Boston had one of the better rotations in baseball despite a lot of negative chatter heading into the season. The Red Sox finished the season with the seventh-best staff ERA at 3.81 despite losing Lucas Giolito and Garrett Whitlock.
Giolito should be ready to go for Opening Day and Boston already has added two All-Stars in Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler. Things are looking up for the Red Sox but could they make another move? It doesn't seem likely, but Boston reportedly is still "hopeful" for a meeting with 23-year-old phenom Rōki Sasaki, according to the Boston Globe's Alex Speier.
"The Red Sox still haven’t been invited to meet with right-handed phenom Rōki Sasaki but remain hopeful," Speier said. "'Obviously, we would welcome the chance to present why we think Boston could be a great environment,' said Craig Breslow."
It certainly doesn't seem likely that Sasaki is going to choose Boston if he hasn't even met with the team yet. But, he would be a dream acquisition. He's just 23 years old and logged a 2.02 ERA over the last four years with the Chiba Lotte Marines across 69 appearances.
Adding Buehler was the last big move that the Red Sox made. Things have been quiet for the club since aside from rumors. If they somehow could get a meeting with Sasaki and convince him to join the organization, Boston could have the best rotation in baseball for years to come.
