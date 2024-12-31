Red Sox Pegged As 'Obvious Fit' For $100 Million 2-Time All-Star
Spring Training will be here sooner than you think.
January is about to start and then pitchers and catchers will start to report in February. There's a little over a month left until they do. Things have significantly slowed down across baseball recently, but plenty of free agents likely will find new homes before Spring Training gets here.
One player who absolutely should is two-time All-Star Alex Bregman. He spent the last nine years with the Houston Astros but now is the best free agent on the open market and has the Boston Red Sox and Detroit Tigers heavily linked to him.
It seems like there's a good chance that he will land in either Boston or Detroit thanks in large part to all of the rumors about these two organizations. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier recently called him an "obvious fit."
"With Teoscar Hernández having re-signed with the (Los Angeles Dodgers), one obvious fit — whom the Sox could also slot in at second base, a position where they lack an incumbent — is free agent Alex Bregman," Speier said. "(Craig Breslow) wouldn’t say whether the Red Sox are engaged in talks with Bregman, though he strongly hinted that the team remains engaged with the two-time All-Star, who won the AL Gold Glove award at third base in 2024. In 21 career regular-season games at Fenway Park, Bregman is a .375/.490/.750 hitter with seven homers."
Adding Bregman could be the game-changing move the team needs to realistically be considered among the top teams in the American League. Hopefully, they can get a deal done. He had a five-year, $100 million deal and now will get more, but Boston can afford it.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox All-Star Projected To Land 2-Year, $29 Million Deal