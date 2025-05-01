Red Sox In ‘Great Position’ With Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer
Soon enough, the Boston Red Sox are going to have two more high-level players at the big league level.
Roman Anthony and Marcelo Mayer are both thriving right now with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox. They haven’t seen any action with the big league club yet but they have been two of the most talked about guys in Boston throughout the duration of the 2025 season so far. Both of them will help Boston out at some point. The big question is when?
MLB.com’s Ian Browne asked chief baseball officer Craig Breslow about that very question.
"It's a balancing act trying to look at what's best for the development of individual players, what's best for the organization," Breslow said to Browne. "We have identified development opportunities for those guys. We want to make sure we see that through. There is likely to come a time when the best development environment for those guys is here with our Major League team, and we'll figure things out.
"Obviously my job is to balance those things, and sometimes it's easier to do than others. But having really talented guys (in the upper Minors) being on the cusp contributing is a great position to be in."
It’s an intriguing answer in the sense that they acknowledged that the duo will help at some point but, no timeline has been given at this moment. He didn't really say much more than at other times this season but it always interesting to hear what Breslow has to say about these tow.
More MLB: Ex-Red Sox Fan-Favorite Called 'Breakout Ace' After Boston Exit