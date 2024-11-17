Red Sox Inconsistent $48M Star Predicted To Sign 'Worst Contract' With Angels
While the Boston Red Sox are waiting to hear back from Juan Soto, one of their own players also owes them a decision.
The Red Sox, who are in desperate need of starting pitching this winter, made a somewhat surprising offer to their most inconsistent star. Shortly after the end of the World Series, they extended the $21 million qualifying offer to starter Nick Pivetta, who has only until Tuesday to decide whether or not to accept.
Pivetta had a 4.14 ERA in 2024, and has a 4.29 ERA in five total years in Boston. Those aren't numbers that scream "pay this guy $21 million," but lots of peripheral stats and pitch-tracking metrics show that Pivetta has some of the nastiest stuff in baseball, so there's a very legitimate chance some team comes in with a deal that makes it worth declining the qualifying offer.
Zachary Rotman of FanSided believes the Los Angeles Angels could be that team. Rotman recently predicted that Pivetta would sign with the Halos, and that the deal would become the "worst contract" handed out to any free agent this offseason.
"The Los Angeles Angels have a history of making poor free agency decisions, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see them be the team to sign Nick Pivetta. It was surprising that Pivetta received a qualifying offer, and it’s even more surprising that he’s expected to reject that offer," Rotman said.
"The Angels have signed players like Noah Syndergaard and Tyler Anderson despite the qualifying offer being present, so it wouldn’t be shocking to see that trend continue with Pivetta. He’d help their rotation, but the cost both financially and with the draft pick for a mid-rotation arm at best just isn’t worthwhile."
At his best, Pivetta can be one of the nastiest starting pitchers in baseball. He proved that on two specific occasions this season, when he tied a Red Sox franchise record by striking out eight consecutive batters. Unfortunately, he also took the loss in both of those games.
Assuming Pivetta does decline the qualifying offer, it's still anyone's guess how much he ends up signing for. Tim Britton of The Athletic currently projects a three-year, $48 million contract for the righty, and the draft pick penalty that comes with signing him makes spending that money all the less appealing.
Will the Angels pull the trigger on Pivetta? If so, history dictates that free agents that sign on to play in Orange County typically struggle to find success.
