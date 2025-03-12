Red Sox 'Increasingly Likely' To Make Game-Changing Infield Decision
The Boston Red Sox's infield certainly could look a little different in 2025.
There's been a lot of chatter about who will be the team's starting third baseman. The Red Sox have had Rafael Devers at the big league level since 2017 and he made it clear that he wants to be a third baseman and not switch positions early in camp.
Boston brought in Alex Bregman who won a Gold Glove Award at the position in 2024, but who realisitcally could move around in the infield if the team really wanted. While this is the case, he's seen a lot of time at third base in Spring Training games and Devers hasn't gotten into the action yet as he's been working back from shoulder injuries.
The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey shared that it's "increasingly likely" Bregman will at least begin the 2025 season as the team's third baseman.
"With just two weeks left in camp, it seems increasingly likely Alex Bregman will begin the season as the team’s third baseman and Devers will start the year at designated hitter, though Cora has refused to address the situation, only saying they’ll figure it out before the end of camp," McCaffrey said. "Masataka Yoshida is still building up his throwing progression after offseason shoulder surgery, but is only throwing at 60 feet. He’s appeared in spring games at DH, but at this point, a likely scenario entails him starting the season on the IL with Devers at DH."
It seems like injuries are sorting out this tough scenario for itself. Bregman at third base, Devers at DH, and someone at second base like Vaughn Grissom, David Hamilton, or Kristian Campbell could make sense. Things certainly would get more complicated once Yoshida is ready to go. All in all, it seems like things are trending in the direction of Bregman playing third base on Opening Day.
More MLB: Red Sox 25-Year-Old ‘In Jeopardy’ Of Missing Opening Day