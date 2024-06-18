Red Sox Infielder Surprisingly Linked To Dodgers As Possible Trade option
If the Boston Red Sox can continue to play like they have lately, there won't be any questions about whether or not they will sell at the trade deadline.
Boston has looked great lately and now is just 2 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot. if the Red Sox can get healthy and keep finding ways to win games, the most likely option will be the addition of a starting pitcher or bullpen help this summer.
If things change, though, the Red Sox could look to move some pieces around. The Los Angeles Dodgers are in a different spot than Boston right now and clearly will be buyers this summer and could look to add infield help after the latest injury to Mookie Betts.
While it's unclear if the Red Sox are willing to sell, young infielder David Hamilton surprisingly was mentioned as a possible option for the Dodgers by Fox Sports' Rowan Kavner.
"Boston rookie David Hamilton, who has a .786 OPS while filling in as the primary shortstop with Trevor Story out for the year, falls into a similar category and could be expendable if top prospect Marcelo Mayer gets called up before season's end," Kavner said.
Hamilton hasn't been mentioned in trade rumors pretty much at all this season so it would be surprising to see a move happen, but the logic behind a move does make sense. The Red Sox currently need infield help of their own, but if Mayer does get a chance at the big league level this season there would be a smaller role for Hamilton.
A move should be considered unlikely at this point, though.
More MLB: Red Sox Trio 'Could' Be Traded This Summer Despite Recent Hot Streak