Red Sox Trio 'Could' Be Traded This Summer Despite Recent Hot Streak
The Boston Red Sox have looked good lately.
Boston won a series against the National League-leading Philadelphia Phillies and followed it up by winning a series against the American League-leading New York Yankees. The Red Sox continued the hot streak on Monday with a win over the Toronto Blue Jays and now have a 38-35 record.
The Red Sox are just 2 1/2 games out of an American League Wild Card spot and are starting to get healthier so they should be able to compete deep into the summer.
If Boston can keep up its recent level of play, they should be considering adding to the roster at the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline rather than subtracting. Although this is the case, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that the Red Sox will sell this summer and that Tyler O'Neill, Kenley Jansen, and Nick Pivetta all could be moved.
"After a strong start to the year, the Red Sox have been playing sub-.500 baseball since the beginning of May, and while it has still been enough to stay relevant in the Wild Card standings, it might be difficult to justify buying," Reuter said. "It's unlikely they will shop any controllable pieces, but rentals like Tyler O'Neill, Nick Pivetta, and Kenley Jansen could be on the move."
This isn't the first time any of the trio have been mentioned in trade rumors and likely won't be the last. All three have solid trade value, but hopefully, the Red Sox end up buying rather than selling.
