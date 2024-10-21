Red Sox Injured $90 Million Trade Chip Could Be Buy-Low Candidate For AL West Team
The Boston Red Sox have a true logjam in their starting lineup. That is almost guaranteed to force some bold moves this winter.
The lineup is far too dependent on left-handed hitters already, but the next wave of top prospects nearing the majors will tilt the scales even further in the lefty direction. As positive as it generally is to have depth in the lineup, the Red Sox simply have the wrong kind of depth, making them vulnerable when lefties are on the mound.
A commonly discussed trade candidate so far this offseason has been designated hitter Masataka Yoshida, who wasn't used in the outfield in 2024 and hasn't hit for as much power as the Red Sox might have hoped. Yoshida underwent labrum surgery at the beginning of October, and hopes to be back for Spring Training.
His mediocre numbers and injury, combined with his three-year, $55.8 million remaining contract, certainly make trading Yoshida a daunting task. But perhaps one American League West team is emerging as a strong candidate for Yoshida's services.
Katrina Stebbins of FanSided recently named the Seattle Mariners an intriguing club that could make sense as Yoshida's new home. The Mariners have been starving for offense for years, and Yoshida's slightly above-average production would represent an improvement over what Seattle has in-house.
"The Red Sox have a very crowded roster, and they might be so desperate to make room for some of their top prospects that they would be inclined to sell low on Yoshida at the moment," Stebbins said. "There's been far too much buzz on this front, which has made it clear the Red Sox do not view him as an integral piece."
Yoshida, 31, has hit .280 with a .765 OPS in his two Red Sox seasons, but has only been worth 2.8 wins above replacement during that time frame. He's an elite contact hitter and rarely strikes out, but the power hasn't shown up yet in the big leagues like it did during his best seasons in Japan.
There's every reason to believe Yoshida can still be a good big-league hitter, but the Red Sox may not have enough at-bats to keep him in the regular lineup next season. If Triston Casas and Rafael Devers both stay healthy and the Red Sox add one more powerful right-handed bat, the DH slot is going to become prime real estate.
Seattle could be the place where Yoshida gets his next shot at becoming a star. And if the Red Sox pay down enough of the contract, perhaps a deal really can come to fruition.
