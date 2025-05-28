Red Sox Insider Addresses Alex Cora's Future With Boston
The Boston Red Sox has been in a rut recently but there's been some pretty wild and outlandish speculation about the team.
Boston dropped the first two games of its three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers to drop its record to 27-30. That's obviously not what the team wants. But, in reality, there's a lot of season left to go and plenty of time to turn things around.
One thing about professional sports is that the forest isn't always seen through the trees. You have one bad day and all of a sudden the sky is falling. Have a bad a week, and the world is over. That has been a reality for the Red Sox.
Boston's week has featured a handful of tough losses and also Alex Bregman going down with a quad injury. It's not what you want, but again, there's a lot of time left. While this is the case, some on social media had some pretty strong reactions to the Red Sox's tough week and even called for manager Alex Cora's job. Unsurprisingly, MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo shut down the noise.
"Eight weeks into a three year contract," Cotill said. "He’s not on the hot seat as of now."
Boston has been inconsistent so far this season and hasn't lived up to expectations, but there's no reason to make some sort of reactionary move like moving on from Cora. The Red Sox will figure it out and end up being fine.
