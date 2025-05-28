Red Sox Days Away From New Possibilities Thanks To Kristian Campbell
The Boston Red Sox have had question marks at first base since Triston Casas went down with a season-ending knee injury.
Boston has made it through with a combination of Abraham Toro, Romy González, and Nick Sogard. Over the last few weeks, infielder Kristian Campbell has been getting practice repetitions at first base but hasn't seen any action at first base.
It sounds like that will change this weekend. Manager Alex Cora was asked about the infield on Wednesday and shared that Campbell has a chance to see time at first base against the Atlanta Braves this weekend, as shared in a clip from NESN.
"There's a chance Kristian is going to play first base this weekend in Atlanta," Cora said. "There's conversations, you know, I don't have to go into specifics, but the third base part of it is a no...There's a chance he'll play one in Atlanta."
From Cora's comments it doesn't sound like a guarantee, but it does sound like it's possible Campbell will see his first big league action at first base at some point against Atlanta during the team's three-game series from Friday through Sunday.
Campbell moving to first opens up interesting possibilities, even with Marcelo Mayer already on the roster. If Campbell moves to first base, then second base would become available.
Is there a world in which Ceddanne Rafaela moves from center field to the middle infield to make room in the outfield for Roman Anthony? That part is just speculation and is thinking too far ahead. What is interesting, though, is that we could be days away from seeing Campbell at a new spot.
