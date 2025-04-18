Red Sox Insider Addresses What Will Get Roman Anthony To MLB
The Boston Red Sox have the most exciting prospect in baseball right now.
Boston outfielder Roman Anthony has had a meteoric rise through Major League Baseball’s prospect rankings over the last year and now he’s on the doorstep of the majors. He’s appeared in X games so far this season with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox and has been phenomenal. So far this season he is
While this is the case, it doesn’t sound like a call-up is imminent. It was reported by Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal on Thursday that Anthony is dealing with a minor shoulder injury that has kept him out of playing in the outfield recently. He’s still been a designated hitter and has torn the cover off the ball, but he hasn’t been in the outfield. In 15 games overall, he is slashing .283/.433/.585 with four home runs, 12 RBIs, two stolen bases, two doubles, and 11 runs scored.
MassLive.com’s Chris Cotillo talked about Anthony and discussed how the injury itself can impact a potential timeline to be called up.
"Anthony has been dealing with minor right shoulder soreness, a team source said Thursday, causing the Red Sox to shut him down from playing the outfield in games for the last week," Cotillo said. "Anthony continues to play catch and is expected to return to the field “in the near future.” The issue doesn’t impact Anthony’s ability to hit so the Red Sox decided against placing him on the injured list but decided to proceed with caution so that Anthony can play both sides of the ball with no limitation when fully healthy...
"Still, the Red Sox will want Anthony fully healthy — and back in the swing of things in the outfield — before promoting him to the majors. Before the injury, Anthony logged 40 innings in left field, 25 ⅓ in center field and 18 in right field. It’s expected he will get most of his reps in left field in the majors with Jarren Duran likely shifting to center on a full-time basis, Wilyer Abreu remaining in right field and Ceddanne Rafaela eventually taking on a super-utility role that would include defensive reps late in games and starts against certain left-handed pitchers. Anthony’s defense lags behind his stellar offensive upside, so the Red Sox want to make sure he continues to develop with the glove before giving him his first shot in the majors."
Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like a promotion is imminent. Once he’s back playing every day in the outfield maybe things will change.
