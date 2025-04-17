Red Sox' Roman Anthony Massive 2-Homer Day Quiets Injury Scare
The Boston Red Sox had a slight scare on Thursday but clearly everything is more than alright.
It was reported on Thursday that young outfielder Roman Anthony is dealing with "minor right shoulder soreness" by the Boston Sports Journal's Chris Henrique.
"Roman Anthony is dealing with minor right shoulder soreness, resulting in why he’s been at DH since 4/11, per sources," Henrique said. "He is penciled in as the DH for the day/night doubleheader today for the WooSox."
Unsurprisingly this led to some nerves across social media for Boston fans, but Anthony immediately allowed fans to breath a sigh of relief after not just launching one home run on Thursday afternoon, but two, including a grand slam.
He crushed his third homer of the season on a 1-0 pitch to center field, as shared on social media by the Worcester Red Sox.
It didn't take him long to strike again as he stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded in the third inning on Thursday's tilt and crushed a 1-1 pitch just over the left field wall for his fourth homer of the year.
What can't this kid do? Even with a sore shoulder he's continuing to produce. He had a full game worth of production in just the first three innings. He went 2-for-3 early on Thursday with two homers, five RBIs, and two runs scored while boosting his season batting average to .306 and OPS to 1.085.
He's knocking on the big league door right now.
