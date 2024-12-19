Red Sox Insider Gives Boston '60-40' Odds Of Signing $23.5M All-Star
If the Boston Red Sox are going to make a run at a playoff spot in 2025, their offense is going to need to be better.
Boston's starting rotation was very steady in 2024 and the offense was firing in the first half of the season. Injuries piled up and Boston's offense took a turn for the worst in the second half. It also didn't help that teams could game plan for Boston because it had a lefty-heavy lineup.
Because of this, Boston unsurprisingly has been tied to pretty much every solid right-handed bat on the open market. The player that has popped up the most has been Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández. There were a lot of talks about him joining Boston last year, but things didn't work out.
He ended up signing with the Dodgers and had one of the best years of his career. Hernández launched 33 home runs, drove in 99 runs, tallied 32 doubles, and helped the Dodgers on their way to the World Series. He made $23.5 million in 2024 as a member of the Dodgers. There has been some chatter that he's looking for a three-year deal this offseason.
Hernández has popped up a lot this offseason for Boston, but other teams like the Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays have also been mentioned.
While this is the case, The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey said that she thinks Boston could have a slight edge and set the odds at "60-40" while speaking to Ed Hand on the "Pod By The River" podcast.
"He's got a good relationship with a lot of Red Sox people and he loves Fenway," McCaffrey said when asked about Hernández by Hand. "I don't want to say 50-50 because that's probably, like, too boring of an answer, I don't know. I'll give it a little bit of an edge and say, like, 60-40."
McCaffrey is one of the most plugged-in Red Sox insiders out there. If she thinks that there is a chance Hernández will end up choosing Boston, that should be exciting for Red Sox fans.
