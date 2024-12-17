Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Target's Rumored Asking Price Revealed By Insider

Will the Red Sox end up getting a deal done?

Sep 6, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An empty Fenway Park is seen during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images
Will the Boston Red Sox add some right-handed pop to the middle of the order?

It certainly would be surprising if they didn't.

Much of the chatter of the offseason so far has been about the starting rotation but the Red Sox still need to balance the starting lineup. Tyler O'Neill was Boston's best right-handed hitter in 2024 and he will be playing for the Baltimore Orioles in 2025.

Boston has been linked to a handful of sluggers and it would be surprising if the club didn't end up signing at least one. One player who has popped up as a fit a lot has been Los Angeles Dodgers All-Star Teoscar Hernández.

The Red Sox were linked to him last offseason as well, but didn't offer a deal to his liking so he joined the Dodgers and won the World Series. Could Boston land him now? It's unclear, but MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reported that he's looking for a three-year deal with an annual value between $22 million and $24 million per year.

"The Dodgers and Hernández seemed headed for a reunion, but the two sides haven’t been able to reach a deal thus far," Feinsand said. "That opened the door for other teams – namely the Red Sox and (Toronto Blue Jays) – to jump in on the outfielder, who is seeking a three-year deal in the $22-24 million a year range, per sources."

Boston surely could afford that if it was willing to offer a reported $700 million to Juan Soto. The Red Sox still have plenty of money to spend and it will be interesting to see how it decides to do so this offseason.

