Mets Called Possible Landing Spot For Ex-Red Sox $7.5 Million Starter
The Major League Baseball free agent market seemingly has slowed to a crawl.
It's unclear why things have slowed down so much since the Winter Meetings, but there still are a lot of very solid free agents out there who will help teams in 2025. Many haven't signed yet, but it's only a matter of time.
One player who surprisingly still is out there is former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite Nick Pivetta. He made $7.5 million in 2024 and likely will get a solid raise in 2025 despite declining the qualifying offer from Boston.
Where will he go, though? Just Baseball's Leo Morgenstern made a list of the hypothetical top landing spots for Pivetta and mentioned the new-look New York Mets.
"The Mets have already signed Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes to join their rotation in 2025, but rumor has it they aren’t done adding," Morgenstern said. "Earlier this month, Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic linked the Mets to several starting pitchers, including Pivetta.
"New York has plenty of question marks in the rotation right now. Kodai Senga missed almost all of 2024 with an injury. Paul Blackburn and David Peterson dealt with injuries last year, too, and neither has ever pitched a full, qualified season. Meanwhile, Holmes hasn’t started an MLB game since 2018. A high-floor signing like Pivetta could be just what the Mets need."
The Mets certainly aren't afraid to spend and have been more likely to add cheaper veterans with high ceilings over the last two offseasons rather than massive splurges on guys like Blake Snell or Max Fried. Maybe Pivetta could be next for the Mets.
