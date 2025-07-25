Red Sox Insider Hints At Boston's 1st Base Plan After Mariners-Josh Naylor Trade
One day closer to the trade deadline, one potential target down for the Boston Red Sox.
On Thursday night, the Red Sox found out along with everyone else that first baseman Josh Naylor was traded from the Arizona Diamondbacks to the Seattle Mariners. First base is a position the Red Sox have long hinted they could look to upgrade, and one of the few potential upgrades just went off the board.
According to one Red Sox insider, that makes the Red Sox's "backup" plan clear--if there is or was a plan in place to begin with.
On Thursday, Ian Browne of MLB.com hinted that Baltimore Orioles slugger Ryan O'Hearn was the most natural pivot for the Red Sox if they're still looking for a first baseman ahead of Thursday's deadline.
"While Abraham Toro and Romy Gonzalez have served as a functional platoon for Cora, a reliable thumper at that position would bolster the lineup," Browne wrote of first base.
"Arizona’s Josh Naylor would have been a tremendous fit, but he was acquired by the Mariners on Thursday night. Baltimore’s Ryan O’Hearn is another left-handed hitting first baseman who could be on the move."
O'Hearn has long made perfect sense for the Red Sox, because he crushes right-handed pitching while Gonzalez crushes lefties. Pair those two in a platoon, get O'Hearn some extra at-bats against lefties with Gonzalez at second base, and you're golden.
The 31-year-old (32 on Saturday) has a .281/.375/.452 slash line in 89 games. Though he has only 12 home runs, he could thrive at Fenway Park with the spacious right field gap to land extra-base hits and the Green Monster to turn opposite-field flyouts into hits.
With only six days to go before the deadline, O'Hearn should be one of chief baseball officer Craig Breslow's top priorities from here on out.