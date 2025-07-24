Red Sox Insider Prediction Lands $77 Million All-Star In Boston
The Boston Red Sox showed this past offseason that they aren’t afraid to trade for a high-end starting pitcher.
There have been rumors that the club will do so again ahead of the July 31st trade deadline, or at least try. But, if the Red Sox do add a pitcher, who could they get? Dylan Cease of the San Diego Padres has been someone who has been brought up. Merrill Kelly of the Arizona Diamondbacks is another name that has been out there. ESPN's David Schoenfield predicted that the Red Sox’s big pitching addition won’t be either of these guys, though, and instead will be Mitch Keller of the Pittsburgh Pirates.
"No. 7. Pirates trade Mitch Keller to Red Sox," Schoenfield said. "The Keller rumors keep picking up steam. He's signed through 2028, although this type of controllable pitcher is rarely -- ever? -- traded at the deadline. But the Pirates might view this as their best opportunity to add some much-needed offense. As Passan wrote, the Blue Jays also make a lot of sense for Keller, with Chris Bassitt and Max Scherzer headed to free agency after this season and then Kevin Gausman after 2026.
"But the Red Sox have a surplus of outfielders already in the majors and more hitting prospects in the minors, so they line up as a potential match with Pittsburgh. This could be an old-fashioned challenge trade with the Red Sox offering Jarren Duran, who matches Keller in being under team control through 2028. Or maybe the Pirates would want multiple players -- Kristian Campbell has been squeezed out of a spot in the Boston lineup, for example, and High-A infielder Franklin Arias would be another option."
Keller is an All-Star and is just 29 years old. This is the type of move that would help take Boston's rotation to another level. Plus, his five-year, $77 million deal extends through the end of the 2028 season.