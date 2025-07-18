Red Sox Insider Predicts Trade Involving Boston Outfielder For No. 2 Starter
The Boston Red Sox's outfield is so talented that it might be too talented.
Now that Masataka Yoshida and Alex Bregman have returned, the Red Sox's lineup is as healthy as it's been all season. But that also means it's likely one of Jarren Duran, Ceddanne Rafaela, Wilyer Abreu, and Roman Anthony will begin each game on the bench.
The Red Sox have a logjam, but they don't necessarily need to address it now. Eventually, just about everyone agrees one of those outfielders will be traded (Duran seems to be the likeliest, followed by Abreu).
However, there's one condition under which the Red Sox would probably do the deal by the Jul. 31 deadline, and insider Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic believes it's going to happen.
On Friday, McCaffrey predicted that the Red Sox would trade one of their outfielders (she didn't specify which one) in a package trade that nets them a legitimate number-two starter to supplement ace Garrett Crochet.
"The Red Sox traded for a starter last year in James Paxton and he was promptly hurt. This year, if they plan to contend in the postseason as they’ve said they do, they need a bona fide No. 2 — not a mid-tier option — to slide between Garrett Crochet and Brayan Bello," McCaffrey wrote.
"Here’s predicting they trade an outfielder (among others) to get a controllable starter who’s a better fit this time around."
Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins has been the most common name tied to the Red Sox in the "bona fide No. 2" category, but it's always accompanied by the caveat that the price tag will be exorbitant. Duran alone wouldn't come close to getting it done, that much is clear.
Other options may linger, but the Red Sox shouldn't trade Duran or Abreu for any of the rental starters (i.e. Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen) who would only impact one playoff push in Boston.
We're talking about a "baseball trade" here, a deal that theoretically improves the future outlook of both teams by dealing from strengths to address weaknesses. Those deals are often difficult to pull off at the deadline, but the Red Sox's front office has shown so much urgency all year that it shouldn't be ruled out.