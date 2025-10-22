Red Sox Insider Projects Whether Connor Wong Will Keep His Roster Spot
This season couldn't have been much more of a nightmare for Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong.
Coming off a strong offensive performance a year ago, Wong looked like the no-doubt starter for the Red Sox when top prospect Kyle Teel was traded in December as part of the package for ace Garrett Crochet. Instead, by mid-April, Wong found himself replaced by a lesser-known rookie.
As Carlos Narváez won over Red Sox fans with his two-way play this year, Wong got into a slump he never truly escaped. He didn't notch an RBI until the last week of June, and he never hit a home run after putting up 13 last season.
Will Wong return as Red Sox's backup catcher?
Quite obviously, Wong projects as the Red Sox's backup next season behind Narváez. But given that he's arbitration-eligible for the first time and will command a pay raise, is there a chance the Red Sox simply non-tender him and look to fill the void with a cheaper backup?
On Wednesday, Red Sox insider Chris Cotillo of MassLive predicted that the Red Sox wouldn't rock the boat, bringing back Wong and paying whatever menial seven-figure salary he's awarded in free agency (likely no more than $1.5 million or so).
"The Red Sox don’t need to add catching help like they did a year ago when they lost (Danny) Jansen to free agency after the season," Cotillo wrote. "It’ll likely be a quiet winter when it comes to moves behind the plate after Narváez’s rookie surge was one of the most encouraging storylines of 2025.
"The prediction here is that the Red Sox run it back with the same catching duo in 2026, with Narváez serving as the starter and Wong backing him up. There will be a depth addition or two, like there always are."
One name Cotillo mentioned as a possible fit for that depth addition? Former Red Sox starter Christian Vázquez, whose struggles with the Minnesota Twins for the last few years could make him available to sign to a minor-league contract.
In fairness to Wong, a fractured pinky in April and a growth on his hand that required surgery after the season could have been hindering him offensively. But he'll have a lot to prove next season, because another year of a .500 OPS could spell the end of his time in a Boston uniform.
