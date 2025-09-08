Red Sox Insider Proposes $70 Million All-Star Extension
Despite the Boston Red Sox being in the hunt for their first playoff appearance since 2021, there is another question hanging over the organization's head right now.
Will Alex Bregman still be a part of the organization in 2026? It's on the minds of fans, writers, insiders, and analysts alike. Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow has spoken very highly of Bregman and has responded to questions about his future with the team and even about the idea of a potential contract extension.
But, a deal hasn't gotten done yet. It's not the biggest surprise in the world and really shouldn't be a cause for concern for the fanbase right now. Bregman and the Red Sox agreed to a three-year deal worth $120 million with opt-outs. Both sides knew what they were getting into when the pact was signed. Bregman has been advertised, despite a slump offensively recently. He's been great defensively, an important bat at the top of the lineup, and a leader in the clubhouse. There pretty much hasn't been a negative word said about Bregman by anyone since he joined the organization. Boston loves Bregman and he has made it clear that he loves the city right back.
The opt-out and contract stuff is a part of the business of the game and it will be interesting to see what happens. It would be great to get a deal done right now. Bregman has talked about talking about contract stuff after the season, though. But, Garrett Crochet did say the same and then Boston made him an offer he couldn't refuse.
It's unclear what that type of number would look like, but the Boston Globe's Pete Abraham attempted to project such a figure and proposed the idea of tacking on two years and $70 million on top of the two years and $80 million he currently has left on his deal.
Will the Red Sox find some common ground with Alex Bregman?
"Agent Scott Boras is generally not in the habit of signing his clients to extensions when they are this close to free agency, and Bregman has been careful to say how much he has enjoyed his time in Boston without committing beyond this season," Abraham said. "But maybe there’s a deal to be made. Start with the $80 million over 2026-27 and add two years and $70 million for 2028-29.
"Make part of a deal a lofty signing bonus to further protect Bregman from the industry unrest that is almost certainly coming after the 2026 season, when the collective bargaining agreement expires.
That gives Bregman $150 million over four years through his age-35 season, plus keeps him with a team that has gravitated toward his leadership and playing for a manager he trusts in Alex Cora."
This seems like a perfectly fair idea for both sides. Bregman would get long-term security and a ton of cash and Boston would have third base locked up for the next four years. It's a lovely idea, but right now it's just that. This topic isn't going away anytime soon. As we get closer to the end of the regular season, it's just going to get louder and louder. Will the Red Sox find a way to quiet the noise?
More MLB: Red Sox $120 Million Star Predicted To Leave With Outdated Reasoning