Red Sox Expected To Get Veteran Bat Back For Playoff Push
It sounds like the Boston Red Sox are about to take a step closer to a healthy, and complete roster this week.
The Red Sox aren't missing just one outfielder right now, but two. Wilyer Abreu is on the Injured List to go along with Rob Refsnyder. Both are making progress in their recoveries and MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared on Tuesday that Refsnyder is expected to return either Wednesday or Thursday this week.
"Red Sox outfielder Rob Refsnyder (left oblique strain) hit inside and took batting practice on the field Tuesday," Smith said. "He’s likely to be activated from the IL on Wednesday or Thursday. 'We’ll see if it’s tomorrow or the next one,' (Alex Cora) said."
Red Sox get good news ahead of playoff push
Refsnyder hasn't played in a game since August 13th as he has dealt with an oblique strain. Before that, he was slashing .272/.357/.471 with six home runs, 22 RBIs, three stolen bases, nine doubles, and 23 runs scored in 54 games.
Refsnyder may not be an everyday player for Boston, but he's one of the better bench bats that you're going to see in the league, especially against left-handed pitching. He and Romy González specifically have filled roles this season for Boston as lefty killers. Fortunately for Boston, it sounds like they are about to get him back and that couldn't come at a better time.
Boston entered play on Tuesday with a 72-60 record and the top spot in the American League Wild Card standings. The Red Sox also were five games out of first place in the American League East. With just about five weeks to go until the regular season wraps up, Boston can use all of the help it can get. Refsnyder is a veteran piece, great bench bat, and one of the leaders in the clubhouse.
On a day in which the Red Sox got some bad news with Richard Fitts being placed on the Injured List, at least there also was some positive news to even it off.
