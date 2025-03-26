Inside The Red Sox

Red Sox Insider Reveals 'Plan' For Final Opening Day Roster Spot

Sep 6, 2020; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; An empty Fenway Park is seen during the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays.
The Boston Red Sox have one more big decision to make and it sounds like the team may have a plan ready to roll.

It was shared that the final spot on the Red Sox's active roster has been coming down to Brennan Bernardino and Cooper Criswell. Opening Day is on Thursday and it's unlikely we will find out the official roster until the day of. While this is the case, MLB.com's Ian Browne reported on Wednesday that the current "plan" is for Bernardino to nab the final roster spot.

"The Red Sox will likely wait until close to tomorrow's noon ET deadline to submit their Opening Day roster but the plan is for Brennan Bernardino to occupy the last reliever spot, per source," Browne said. That would give them three lefties in the bullpen...

"The Sox were in Texas last year for exhibition games when Bernardino was crushed over not making the team. A much better outcome for him as this season starts in Texas."

Bernardino appeared in seven games throughout Spring Training for the Red Sox and logged a 3.12 ERA. In recent years, the Red Sox haven't had a ton of depth with lefties in the bullpen but that clearly won't be the case to at least kick off the 2025 season.

Right now, it seems like Bernardino, Aroldis Chapman, and Justin Wilson will all be on the big league roster. MassLive.com's Christopher Smith shared a story on Tuesday mentioning Chapman and Wilson as other lefties on the roster.

Patrick McAvoy
