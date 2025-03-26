Red Sox Star Addresses Rafael Devers Relationship
The Boston Red Sox had an odd start to Spring Training as rumors ran rampant about the team's infield plans.
Boston is going to roll with Alex Bregman at third base on Opening Day on Thursday unless something shocking happens. The Red Sox are also going to have Rafael Devers as the team's designated hitter unless something shocking happens as well.
This question led to drama early in Spring Training, but it doesn't really matter now. Everything is trending in the right direction and seems alright on the outside looking in. Devers said he would do anything to help the team win and Bregman has said the same.
Boston is lucky to have both and Bregman talked about his relationship with Devers on NESN's broadcast of the Red Sox's clash on Tuesday night.
"It's been great," Bregman said. "Obviously, I've always admired him. I feel like he’s one of the best players in all of baseball. I always admired playing against him. I’m super thrilled to be on his team, compete together for one goal—and that’s to win baseball games and bring postseason baseball back to Boston.”
Opening Day is on Thursday with real baseball coming back after a long few months. Spring Training has brought a taste of the action, but the real thing is just about to kick off. The Red Sox are fortunate to have both Bregman and Devers with the club and it seems like the vibes are high right now in Boston.
