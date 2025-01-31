Red Sox Insider Reveals 'Reasonable Estimate' For Garrett Crochet Extension
Garrett Crochet now plays for the Boston Red Sox, and that is worth getting excited about. But it would be a lot more exciting to know he was committed to playing there more than two seasons.
In arguably the biggest trade of the Major League Baseball offseason thus far, the Red Sox nabbed Crochet for a mammoth four-prospect haul in early December. The 25-year-old lefty fireballer, who was a first time All-Star in 2024, is on the short list of Cy Young Award frontrunners entering 2025.
Last season was Crochet's first as a full-time starting pitcher and he's missed significant time due to injury in the past, including the Tommy John procedure that cost him the entire 2022 season. He's healthy now, and the Red Sox have already professed their desire to extend his contract beyond the next two years.
It's difficult to project a contract value for a pitcher whose track record doesn't match how good he can be in the future. But a Red Sox insider recently revealed one estimate that she believes is feasible.
On Friday, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic wrote that a five-year, $110 million extension through the 2029 season was a "reasonable estimate" for Crochet based on starting pitching contract trends.
"Crochet doesn’t turn 26 until June and has two more years of control on his current deal. In arbitration this season, he’s making $3.8 million," McCaffrey wrote. "Last summer, The Athletic’s Tim Britton took a look at a Crochet extension and what that might look like."
"Britton projected a five-year, $110 million deal for Crochet. It seems a reasonable estimate, given Crochet is likely to make $10-20 million in arbitration the next two years. A five-year deal would give the Red Sox three more years of control where Crochet would be making an average of about $30 million under these terms, roughly the going salary for top starters."
If there's any holdup for Crochet in accepting those terms, it's likely the length of the deal. He'd only be extended through his age-30 season, putting pressure on him to perform for the duration of the contract to earn another big contract in free agency.
Whatever it takes, most of the fan base is crossing its fingers hoping the Red Sox can get a Crochet deal done before the season begins, removing any doubt about the lefty's long-term future in Boston.
More MLB: Are Red Sox Plotting 2026 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Pursuit? Insider Gives Take