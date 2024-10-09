Red Sox Insider's Free Agency Prediction Lands $71 Million Dodgers Superstar
Is the Boston Red Sox's next right-handed power bat currently playing in the National League Division Series?
For a third-straight October, the Red Sox have been relegated to their couches to watch the playoffs unfold. A huge reason they're there instead of on a baseball diamond was their lack of lineup balance, as their lefty-heavy lineup crushed right-handed starters, but routinely floundered against southpaws.
If the Red Sox are going to make it back to October, they're going to have to spend top dollar to land the best possible righty slugger they can find. And they certainly got a glimpse of a good one on Tuesday night.
Though the Los Angeles Dodgers may have lost to the San Diego Padres on Tuesday, no one in their right mind could blame outfielder Teoscar Hernández. With the Dodgers trailing 6-1, Hernández launched a memorable grand slam to dead center field off starter Michael King, nearly bringing his team all the way back with one swing.
Red Sox fans would love to see Hernández's home runs happen in Boston next October, and the possibility might be fairly realistic. MassLive insider Chris Cotillo predicted on Wednesday that the Red Sox would add Hernández as a corner outfielder/designated hitter for the 2025 season.
"There are so many different ways this could go, but the prediction here is that the Red Sox do successfully trade Yoshida, replace O’Neill with Hernández (he wants to be here and was great forthe Dodgers)," Cotillo said.
Hernández, 31, used to torment the Red Sox as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. His free-agent value wasn't at its current heights last winter, but he's turned that around in a big way with a 33-homer, 137 OPS+ season with the Dodgers, racking up 4.3 wins above replacement.
As is always the issue, though, Hernández's contract expectations could prove to be the holdup. He is currently projected for a three-year, $71 million deal by Spotrac, and that number could continue climbing if he performs like he did on Tuesday night deeper into October.
As Cotillo referenced, Hernández seemed to be excited about the idea of playing for the Red Sox last winter, but balked when they made him a lowball offer for just two years and $28 million. Fenway Park may be a perfect fit for Hernández, but that doesn't mean Boston can get away with him for a discount.
Now is the time to make a real power play for the bat the Red Sox need. Hernández could become an absolute monster at Fenway, and he's there for the taking. Boston must find a way to push this one over the finish line.
