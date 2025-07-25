Red Sox Insider's Mock Trade Flips Jarren Duran For Two Guardians All-Stars
The Boston Red Sox might trade Jarren Duran, but not unless it can help them win right now.
Duran was an All-Star last season, but he's now the fourth most-valuable outfielder on the Red Sox from a future value perspective, at least if everyone lives up to their production so far this year. They don't have to move him at the trade deadline, though, because having a good bat on the bench every game is far from the worst thing a manager would have to juggle.
Mock trades have been flying around, though, and the Red Sox even reportedly rejected a real trade offer of Dylan Cease, Ethan Salas, and another prospect from the San Diego Padres (h/t Sean McAdam of MassLive).
On Friday, Jen McCaffrey proposed a very different, and highly intriguing Duran mock trade: a two-for-one swap involving the Cleveland Guardians' three-time All-Star closer Emmanuel Clase and former Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber.
"It’s a gamble, and giving up Duran for Bieber would not be worth the risk. That’s where Clase enters the picture," wrote McCaffrey.
"The Guardians are listening to offers for the 27-year-old closer in an attempt to get a prospect haul, but have liked Duran as a controllable, major-league-ready outfielder."
Jim Bowden, a former major league general manager and current insider for The Athletic, weighed in on the proposal.
"To get bookends for their pitching staff for what amounts to their fourth outfielder makes sense for Boston," wrote Bowden. "And for the Guardians, it would fill a significant need in their lineup with a talented player for several years."
The Red Sox pursued Bieber in the offseason, but he ultimately chose to stay in Cleveland to complete his rehab from Tommy John surgery. He's made three minor league rehab starts already, striking out an impressive 14 batters in 7 1/3 innings.
Meanwhile, everyone knows what Clase can bring to the table at his best. The 27-year-old has a lifetime ERA of 1.81 with 181 saves, and he's under cheap control through 2028.
If Bieber is anything close to a number-two starter by the end of the season, a trade like this could be a major short-term success. But is the long-term value proposition of trading Duran for a great closer worthwhile?