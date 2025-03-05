Red Sox Insider Shares How Much Time $55 Million Starter Could Miss
The Boston Red Sox may be without the services of one of their top young starters to kick off the 2025 Major League Baseball season but if that is the case, it sounds like it may not be for long.
Boston's rotation has been bitten by the injury bug to kick off camp. Kutter Crawford has been dealing with a knee injury and it doesn't seem like he's going to be ready for Opening Day. There hasn't been much of an update on him recently.
Brayan Bello also has been dealing with an ailment, but he has had much more of a positive update. He has been dealing with inflammation in his shoulder but he recently returned to the hill for a bullpen. His status for Opening Day is up in the air as well, but MLB.com's Ian Browne guessed that if he does miss any time he doesn't expect it to be more than two starts if there are no setbacks.
"If Brayan Bello doesn't start the season on the active roster, a real possibility, it sounds like Richard Fitts or today's starter, Quinn Priester, will open in the five-hole," Browne said. "Guessing Bello would miss two starts at the most if there are no setbacks."
Bello is going to be an important piece for Boston this year. He signed a six-year, $55 million deal for a reason. The Red Sox clearly like this guy and have high hopes for him. The fact that an insider of Browne's nature thinks he could miss not much time if any certainly is a good sign.
